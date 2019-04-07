Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Edward Marsengill. View Sign

MARSENGILL, MICHAEL EDWARD On March 28, 2019, Michael Edward Marsengill, age 80, of Hendersonville, NC, by the providential will of his loving God and Savior, was taken Home to be with Him. Mike was born in LaGrange, GA in June 1938 and moved to Miami, FL, the city he loved, when he was four years old. He resided in South Florida until 2012 when he moved to Hendersonville, NC. He was a proud graduate of Miami Senior High School, class of 1956 and a lifelong fan of the University of Miami Hurricanes. In 1965, he married his beloved wife of 53 years, Joan. Mike began his career with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in 1964. He later worked for Mass Mutual Life Insurance Company and founded Michael E. Marsengilll & Co. in 1980. For the last 27 years of his working career, he worked side by side with his son, Michael, Jr. Mike greatly valued the relationships that he had with his clients. Over the years, Mike served as a deacon in the Southern Baptist church and as an elder in the Presbyterian Church in America. He also served as President of the Board and board member of Westminster Christian School in Miami, FL, and Chairman of the Board and board member of Miami Christian College. Mike said he was one of the most blessed men who ever lived. He trusted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at an early age and was grateful to have had a relationship with Him for most of his life. His love for Jesus and his love for others was evident to all who met him. Mike also enjoyed teaching Sunday School, music, fishing and diving, and University of Miami football. Mike is survived by his beloved wife, Joan, his son Michael, Jr. (Stacey); his daughter Angela Ost (Brad); four grandchildren, Michael Ill, Sarah, and Matthew Marsengill and Cooper Ost; his brother J.Daniel Marsengill (Winnelle); and his sister Patricia Johnson. We will celebrate his life on Friday, April 12th at Van Orsdel Kendall Chapel with a visitation beginning at 5:30 PM, and service at 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Hendersonville, NC, 312 Fifth Street W, Hendersonville, NC 28739, designated to the Crosswalk after school ministry.

11220 No. Kendall Drive

Miami , FL 33176

