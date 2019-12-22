Joseph Michael 12/22/65 12/13/19 Today is your birthday but instead of celebrating we are mourning your death. You were my Christmas present 54 years ago and it was the best gift I ever received. A mother isn't supposed to bury her son, the son should bury the mother. I don't know why God called you home but I'm sure he has a plan for you. Your memory will live on through your sons and when I want to see you all I have to do is look at them. You were a great son, the best husband and father. You will forever be in my heart and prayers until the day we are together again. All my love, Mom
Published in the Miami Herald on Dec. 22, 2019