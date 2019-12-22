Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Joseph. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joseph Michael 12/22/65 12/13/19 Today is your birthday but instead of celebrating we are mourning your death. You were my Christmas present 54 years ago and it was the best gift I ever received. A mother isn't supposed to bury her son, the son should bury the mother. I don't know why God called you home but I'm sure he has a plan for you. Your memory will live on through your sons and when I want to see you all I have to do is look at them. You were a great son, the best husband and father. You will forever be in my heart and prayers until the day we are together again. All my love, Mom

