MAGUIRE, MICHAEL JOSEPH Maguire died peacefully in his sleep on May 26, 2020. He was an idealist, adventurer, activist, poet and lover of literature and song. A charming man, he connected with all those who met him. He was a beloved father, brother, grandfather, husband and friend. He measured success not by wealth or power but by love of family. Born on Long Island, New York on December 26, 1932, his family moved to Dublin, Ireland when he was six years old. He was one of seven Maguire children. He attended Blackrock College class of 1951. Always the adventurer, he made his way to Queensland, Australia where he worked for the Atomic Energy Commission. Longing to reclaim his American identity, Michael sailed for New York in 1959. There he met his wife of nearly 30 years, Cecilia. They were married in San Francisco, CA and had four daughters. He served as an estate planner for Prudential Financial. In 1978, Michael moved his family to Miami Shores, FL. There he became a community activist fighting social injustice. He was an independent thinker and stood up for what he believed, no matter how unpopular. He was a visiting lecturer on Joyce's Ulysses at the University of Miami. He wrote beautiful original poetry. Michael had a curiosity about life. He was a storyteller in the great Irish tradition. He believed each living thing was connected to another. He was inspired by meeting new people on his daily Surfside beach walks. Those lucky enough to cross his path and share in his wisdom will miss him dearly. He is survived by his loving daughters, Melissa Maguire DeLisle, Tina Maguire McArdle, Michelle Maguire McCool and Anna Maguire Darnell, his ex-wife Cecilia Cervera, brother and sisters, Patrick Maguire, Betty O'Kelly, Lollie Dalla Vedova and Sheila Church. He was most proud of his beloved grand-children, Alexandra, Harrison, Carolina, Michael, Finn, Charlotte and Julian. He is predeceased by his brothers Charles Maguire and Frank Maguire.



