Service Information
Funeral Mass
1:00 PM
Epiphany Catholic Church
8235 SW 57th Ave.
South Miami , FL

VISCONTI, MICHAEL JOSEPH April 22, 1964 Nov. 21, 2019 Michael Joseph (Mike) Visconti, 55 years old, of Miami, Florida passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 21st , 2019. Mike, having been diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in July of this year, fought hard and with grace, courage and dignity, inspiring all those who knew him. Mike is survived by his beloved children, John Michael Visconti (13 YO) and Giovanna Ruth Visconti (12 YO); his mother, Margaret (Tootsie) McDonald of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; his sisters, Loretta Visconti of Siesta Key, Florida and Rose Branson (Chuck) of Hull, Georgia; his brothers, Frank Visconti (Silvia) of Coral Gables, Florida, and Joe Visconti of Titusville, Florida; nieces and nephews, Lauren Saleh (Yousif), Mariann Branson, Jeffrey Branson (Morgan), Sofia Visconti and Mia Visconti; great nieces and nephews, Niki, Ali, & Maggie Saleh and Danielle & Olivia Wooten; and aunts, uncles and cousins from all corners of the world. Mike was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ann Visconti and father, John Louis Visconti. Mike grew up in New Smyrna Beach, Florida and attended Florida State University where he studied Economics. Mike was an avid fan of his beloved Florida State University, Seminoles and a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity at FSU; Mike enjoyed an admirable lifetime bond of brotherhood with his friends. Mike worked in the aviation and logistics management industry for the past 25 years, most recently operating his own boutique air charter and logistics management firm, supporting specialized clients with a global reach. Beyond his beloved children, there was little that inspired Mike more than a unique and difficult challenge of moving the most uncommon commodity in an unreasonably short period of time for his clients. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1pm, Saturday, December 7th , 2019 at Epiphany Catholic Church, 8235 SW 57th Ave, South Miami, Florida, 33143. Stanfill Funeral Homes, Miami, Florida will oversee arrangements. Contributions in Mike's name can be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and Sacred Heart Catholic School Religious Education Fund (New Smyrna Beach, Florida). Please go to

