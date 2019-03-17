Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Leonard Wasserman. View Sign

WASSERMAN, MICHAEL LEONARD January 22, 1940 - March 10, 2019 Our hearts go out to all who knew him for the loss of this special man. Michael was kind, humble, gentle and sincere. He loved his family, friends and clients. He loved to work, to play, to travel. He loved to talk to people, to comfort them, and to spend lots of time being nice to them. Mainly, he just loved. And was loved back. A native-born Miamian-Shenandoah, Miami High, UF and UM. He was rooted in his community and made his home here for a lifetime. He had the same loyalty to his friends, which he kept for more than 70 years. But he never stopped adding friends, and don't think he ever lost any. Famously known as "The Waz" at the park, especially as a Southpaw, he was passionate about sports. He enjoyed competing, watching and discussing equally, and would do so 24 hours a day when he wasn't working or spending time with his family. He was so good at math that he somehow fit 48 hours into 24. His smile almost took up his entire face and was usually present, never more so than when enjoying his grandchildren. While beaming, he cried with pride during every game, performance and college visit. He could well up talking about trick or treaters or reminiscing about Thanksgiving. His greatest joy was experiencing other people's joy. His family actually revered him and felt blessed to be around his goodness for so long. He rarely spoke an unkind word and guided us away from doing so. To pay forward and honor his legacy, we have pledged to be more understanding and more compassionate, and though we will surely fall short, maybe we and others who loved him can all be just a little bit kinder and Be Like Mike. Michael is survived by his two children and his daughter-in-law and son-in-law, four grandchildren, sister, brother-in-law, and Ruth--his one and only love for 60 years and his fortress, never leaving her thoughts or his side. Services were private, but both the amount and depth of expression of feeling from everyone for the leader of our family is beyond appreciation. We are keenly aware that our loss is also yours. He will be dearly, dearly missed.

