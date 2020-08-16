1/1
Michael M. Koire
Koire, Michael M. passed from this earth on August 8, 2020. Husband, father, grandfather, mentor, and advocate for justice, he was dedicated to fearlessly defending truth. Michael's career as an administrator for the City of Los Angeles culminated in his appointment as Principal Supervisor of the Public Works Department. After his retirement from the city he continued his service in a second career as a public defender for Los Angeles County. He was ever curious, interested, tough and fair; often the criminals he defended regretted that they had ever committed a crime when they were grilled by him. MIchael was happily married to Estelle Weingarten for over 50 years until her passing in 2003. They had two children, Rosa (Kay) and Steven (Linda), and three wonderful grandchildren, Amanda, Danielle, and Samantha. Michael's great granddaughter, Maia was his pride and joy. After Estelle passed Michael married Sylvia Kovac and happily spent the remaining 16 years of his life in Florida. He will be missed by all, including Sylvia's daughter Giselle Kovac, her children, and many loving care providers.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
