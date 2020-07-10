Michael Mandzak, known to friends as "Mike," passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 98 years. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, Mike was the fifth of six children. He married the love of his life, Margaret (Peggy) Kathryn Bowman, on May 14, 1949. Mike had enlisted in the Armed Forces following Pearl Harbor, and during his 26-year military career, he was an Air Force pilot in WWII, and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He received numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Flying Cross medal, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1968 at Seward Air Force Base in Smyrna, TN. Mike and Peggy then moved to Miami (now Palmetto Bay), FL to enjoy their retirement years. In retirement, Mike enjoyed golfing (as a member of the County Club of Miami), Wednesday night poker, and he became a successful investor. Mike and Peggy loved traveling with their friends and family, and were regular visitors to Las Vegas and the thoroughbred race tracks at Calder, Hialeah, and Gulfstream Parks. Mike is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Peggy Mandzak, their two sons, Michael Mandzak and Mark Mandzak, and his son-in-law, Robert Crews. He is predeceased by his daughter, Peggy Crews, and son, David Mandzak, as well as his siblings, George, Helen, Ann, Mary, and Margie. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Holly Mandzak, David Mandzak, Cathleen Crews, Christina (Todd) Goldberg, and Bobby (Haley) Crews, and his five great-grandchildren, Mahogany Mandzak, Ebony Bell, Campbell Crews, John Crews, and Margaret Goldberg. Services will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 11:30 AM at Stanfill Funeral Home, 10545 South Dixie Highway, Miami, FL. Mike will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store