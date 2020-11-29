What started as a simple client/tax professional relationship, over the next twentysomething years, also became a personal friendship — even after he moved from his office in Little Havana and we just spoke on the phone. I'll remember Mike as unfailingly kind and generous, sharp, honest, and wise. There are probably many good men and women of numbers and tax laws, but his humanity made him special. When the hard times hit, and if you worked for a newspaper they hit hard, Mike was understanding, helpful, and reassuring. He would be my first call for help with financial trouble, and he would always find the time and the right word. I am so grateful to have known him. My thoughts are with his family. He will be missed.





Fernando Gonzalez

Friend