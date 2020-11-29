1/
Michael Oesterle
1953 - 2020
Michael Oesterle
September 30, 1953 - November 16, 2020
Palm Bay, Florida - Mike Oesterle, a well-known tax consultant and Miami native, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 16 at his home in Palm Bay. He was 67. For his many clients, Mike's wry humor and amiable candor eased the annual pain of paying their income taxes. His demeanor was more like a gregarious bartender than an accountant but, come April, he was sharp, thorough and unsparingly honest.
Burly and big-hearted, Mike was always at heart a Florida kid. He loved boating, motorcycles, and – above all – his family and multitude of friends.
He attended Miami Military Academy and graduated from Miami Palmetto Senior High School. He went to Miami-Dade Community College and eventually took over Oesterle & Company, the successful tax-consulting business founded by his father, Ralph. Mike's mother, Clara, was for many years a Miami-Dade Commissioner, and played a big role in launching the county's Metrorail transit system. In 2002, Mike moved from Miami to Crystal River on the Gulf Coast, a part of Florida that he loved. Fourteen years later, he relocated to Palm Bay in order to be closer to his grandchildren. After setting up an office on his property, he happily informed clients that he'd reduced his daily commute to a very short walk. Mike was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Clara Oesterle, and two sisters, Patricia Oesterle and Robin Storkersen. He is survived by his daughter, Brandi Oesterle Medina (and her husband Nelly), of Palm Bay; his son, Brian Oesterle (and his wife Michelle), of Palm Bay; grandchildren, Destiny Medina, Trinity Medina, Brian M. Oesterle, Madelyn Oesterle, Hailey Nelson, and Anthony Nelson; sister, Jacki Cooper (and her husband Ronald), of New Fairfield, CT; brother, Eddy Oesterle (and his partner Missy Glover), of Crystal River; nieces, Dawn Allen (and her husband Jay), of Oxford CT, and Kay Caraballo, of Danbury, CT; nephews, Tor Storkersen, of Crystal River, and Chris Storkersen (and his partner Ashley Feger), of Jacksonville; great nieces, Nicole Caraballo, Cooper Allen, and Scarlet Storkersen; great nephews, Brandon Caraballo and Carter Allen; dear friend, Patricia Walker and numerous cousins and good friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Mike's memory to a charity of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 from 12 noon to 4 pm in the Rotary Park at Suntree, at 6495 U.S. 1 in Rockledge. There will be a small ceremony at 1 pm, but friends can come and go as they please. The attire is casual Florida Keys-style, of course, because Mike wouldn't have wanted it any other way. Buggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Celebration of Life
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Rotary Park at Suntree
DEC
5
Service
01:00 PM
Rotary Park at Suntree
Funeral services provided by
Buggs Funeral Home - Melbourne
2701 S. Harbor City Blvd.
Melbourne, FL 32901
(321) 728-7076
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
November 26, 2020
Mike was my husband for 25 years. He was an all around wonderful man, husband, father, brother and grandfather. Family was the most important to him next to work. As you all know, Mike was a workaholic. I only wish Mike had taken more time for himself to enjoy life; however, I know he enjoyed every minute of life he could. It's a shock, very painful for those left behind and he will be sorely missed!
Mary Oesterle
Spouse
November 25, 2020
What started as a simple client/tax professional relationship, over the next twentysomething years, also became a personal friendship — even after he moved from his office in Little Havana and we just spoke on the phone. I'll remember Mike as unfailingly kind and generous, sharp, honest, and wise. There are probably many good men and women of numbers and tax laws, but his humanity made him special. When the hard times hit, and if you worked for a newspaper they hit hard, Mike was understanding, helpful, and reassuring. He would be my first call for help with financial trouble, and he would always find the time and the right word. I am so grateful to have known him. My thoughts are with his family. He will be missed.

Fernando Gonzalez
Friend
November 24, 2020
My thoughts and memories are with Michael as is my deepest sympathy for the family.

I grew up down the street from Michael and often visited his home in Wispering Pines while we attended jr high and sr high school.

With Sympathy
Michael Criger
Friend
November 24, 2020
I guess I knew Mike for over 30 years as a friend and as my "Tax Man". He was someone I looked forward talking to on a personal as well as professional basis. Mike made my tax questions and concerns less daunting and anxious for me. Mike put up with my untraditional, erratic, ever changing tax document preparation as I bet Brandi can attest to. Mike always took the time to take my calls, always patient even when he had a ton of work to handle. Mike's phone numbers are on my auto dial...I think I'll keep them there. My best wishes and those of my family go out to Mike's family. Mike will be truly missed.
George Phelps
Friend
November 24, 2020
Our family was fortunate to have such a long association with Mike. In fact, the relationship with the Oesterle family began when our parents, Jim & Carol Harrison, worked with Mike’s father Ralph in Miami back in the 1960s. When Mike became the trusted adviser, the whole family grew to love and appreciate, not just Mike’s knowledge, but also his good humor and kindly demeanor. He will be very missed. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family. With deepest sympathy from Jim & Carol's daughters, Dayle H. Jacob, Jan H. Peel, and Joy H. Canova
Joy H. Canova
Friend
November 22, 2020
We are at such a loss with Mike’s passing. We can’t believe it. He was so funny, so smart, and always had the right answers. He will truly be missed. Our thoughts & prayers are with the entire family!
Joel & Linda Fischbein
Friend
November 22, 2020
I feel blessed to have known Michael. He was (is) a kind, gentle and loving soul. Wishing Brandi, Mary and all the family peace and courage during this difficult time.
Beatriz Escobar
Friend
