PEARLSON, MICHAEL STEVEN Passed on August 12, 2020 in South Florida. He is survived by his 94-year-old father Raymond, four siblings Douglas, Richard, Jimmy, Judy, nieces, nephew. "Uncle Mike" will be remembered by his warmth, wit, and humor with a smile that could light up a room. Michael was born on January 8, 1953 in Newport News, VA and grew up in Miami, where he graduated from Ransom High School and earned a Business Administration degree from the University of Miami in 1978. He embraced his Jewish identity through Israeli dancing and spent time in Israel, one of several defining international experiences including study in Switzerland, a bicycle trip around Europe, and fishing in the Bahamas. Michael was especially close with his mother Marge, who passed in July at 95. While his journey included mental health challenges, Mike was defined by his open-heartedness, thoughtful kindness toward everyone, and artistic talent. A special thank you to Judith McGee for her care over the years. Donations in Michael's name can be made to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund; condolences to rpearlson@hotmail.com.



