1/1
Michael Tesch
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Tesch
October 7, 1938 - November 11, 2020
Miami, Florida - Award-winning advertising art director died Nov. 11 at his home in Miami after a long illness at age 82. Devoted husband and companion of Billie Vilano Taylor for 32 years. Loving brother-in-law to Bobbie van der Vlught, uncle to Alan Chovel, Brigid Prio and Bronwyn Chovel and father to Amelia and Stephen Battaglio. Passionate pet owner and painter. He absolutely positively gave his all, no matter what the endeavor. Friends will be contacted about an upcoming Zoom celebration of his life.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved