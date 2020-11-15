Michael Tesch

October 7, 1938 - November 11, 2020

Miami, Florida - Award-winning advertising art director died Nov. 11 at his home in Miami after a long illness at age 82. Devoted husband and companion of Billie Vilano Taylor for 32 years. Loving brother-in-law to Bobbie van der Vlught, uncle to Alan Chovel, Brigid Prio and Bronwyn Chovel and father to Amelia and Stephen Battaglio. Passionate pet owner and painter. He absolutely positively gave his all, no matter what the endeavor. Friends will be contacted about an upcoming Zoom celebration of his life.





