UTVICH, MICHAEL, 88, of Coral Gables, Florida, passed away on April 9, 2019. Michael was born December 22, 1930 in Ontario, Canada, and moved his family to Coral Gables, FL in 1966. He was a proud graduate of the University of Miami, with an M.B.A. in Finance and was the C.E.O of Miami Transfer Company and Florida Rigging and Crane, Co. Michael is survived by his wife, Lorna Randall of 68 years; his sons and wives, David (Rosemary), Daryl, Michael Edward, Gregory (Tammy); and grandchildren Lauren, Michael Edward Jr, Melissa, and Amelia. A visitation will take place Friday, April 12 from 5:00 to 10:00pm at the VAN ORSDEL KENDALL CHAPEL. A service will take place Friday, April 12 at 7:30pm. A graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Cemetery on Saturday April 13at 9:30am. For more details please visit www.VanOrsdel.com.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2019