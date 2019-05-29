Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Alexina Perigard Mac Eachern. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Michele of North Miami Beach, Florida, passed from this life at her home on Wednesday evening, May 22.



In her last few weeks, she was surrounded by family and friends and Hospice caregivers. She is celebrated by her community and friends and family for a lifelong and dedicated career in education and church ministry providing years of service in religious instruction, theological study, tutoring, ESOL training, and church liturgical music. Active for many years at St. Lawrence Catholic Church and School in North Miami Beach devoting endless energy for catechetical training within the Archdiocese of Miami, parish fundraising for the annual carnival and especially as music director/musician together with the parish choir leading worship services. Prior to their move to North Miami Beach in 1990 with her husband, Joseph, Michele served as the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine Director providing religious education training in several parishes in the greater Boston area particularly at St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop, Mass as well as at St. John the Baptist Church in Peabody, Mass.



Michele leaves her husband, Joseph, 76, of North Miami Beach, Fl., older brother, Arthur, 72, of Brimfield, Mass., Brother Christopher, 64, of North Brunswick, New Jersey, and younger sister, Danielle, 67, of North Fort Myers, Florida. Michele leaves 4 nieces and nephews, Brigitte, Elise, Lauren and Evan, who with his wife Danielle have presented Michele just recently with grandniece Della Josette Perigard. Michele has numerous cousins in Connecticut, Florida and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and second cousins in the province of Quebec, Canada.



Michele was born to Arthur and Yvette LaVallee Perigard on October 19, 1947, at the Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut. She graduated from L'Ecole St. Anne Grammar School in Waterbury, Connecticut and spent a short time at Catholic High in Waterbury. After the family moved to Enfield, Connecticut in October 1961, Michele transferred to Our Lady of the Angels Academy in Enfield, Connecticut, an all-girls high school run by the Felician Sisters. After graduation, Michele entered the Felician Sisters convent which was on the grounds of the high school. Michele continued her studies with the Felicicans, earning her undergraduate degree from Trinity College in Washington, DC. One of her assignments was teaching at a Catholic grammar school in Hempstead, New York. Michele, after great discernment, chose not to profess her final vows and began her lay ministry. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Divinity from Boston University with a special emphasis in Systematic Theology and pursued other academic graduate degree studies.



During Michele's long career in church and music ministry, she functioned at every level as a presenter at academic gatherings and conventions as well as being a tutor, mentor, and sponsor to all who asked. Michele had the gift of enabling people to feel the joy of life. She had a deep belief that her calling was that of a Christian Servant reaching out to help others. Michele always enjoyed remarkable energy, drive, and enthusiasm. She particularly took great joy in helping to provide music and spirit at church-based worship services together with choir and community. In later years, Michele was passionate about tutoring students studying English as a second language in Aventura, Florida.



During her younger years, Michele was very gifted musically and played the piano, organ, and guitar. While in high school, she began her music ministry as the organist at St. Martha's Church in Enfield, Connecticut, a privilege usually offered to adults. Her love and exuberance for church music led her to organize pilgrimages from Boston to the Benedictine Monks of the Weston Priory in Weston, Vermont. The rich music and beautiful surroundings convinced Joseph and Michele to buy a property and build a house there for retreats. Michele last visited the Weston Priory chapel on Veterans' Day Weekend, 2018, and spent time in silent prayer and meditation. It was to be

her last visit.



Visitation and remembrance for Michele will be held Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the name of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 2200 NE 191st Street, North Miami Beach, Florida 33180. A Mass of Christian Burial will occur Thursday, May 30, 2019, at 11:00 AM at St. Lawrence Catholic Church.



Final interment and burial will be in Winthrop, Massachusetts and will be memorialized and blessed with a graveside service attended by a priest from St. John the Evangelist Church in Winthrop. Family and friends will share with words of consolation and faith amidst music and song which was one of Michele's passions. Winthrop would have special meaning for Michele for it was there that Joseph and Michele met one another for the first time quite by chance at St. John the Evangelist School, and where they were engaged, married on June 28, 1975, worked as teachers and in church ministry, lived with family and friends and celebrated one another for many years.



Winthrop would have special meaning for Michele for it was there that Joseph and Michele met one another for the first time quite by chance at St. John the Evangelist School, and where they were engaged, married on June 28, 1975, worked as teachers and in church ministry, lived with family and friends and celebrated one another for many years.Memorial gifts in the name of Michele can be considered for the Felician Sisters Motherhouse, 1315 Enfield Street, Enfield, Connecticut 06082

