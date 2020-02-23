Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michelle Lynne Kotulak. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Michelle Kotulak, 55, of Coral Springs, passed away on January 25th, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to parents Karen Babcock and Terry Gumz on July 15th, 1964, in South Bend, Indiana. Michelle graduated from the University of Florida and received a BS in Business and graduated from Nova Southeastern University and received an MBA. Michelle was a pharmaceutical sales representative for over twenty-five years and earned numerous awards for being in the top of her sales bracket. She married Donald Kotulak in 1993 and they lived together for twenty-six years. Michelle is survived by her twins: Emily Kotulak and Zachary Kotulak. She is also survived by her mother, Karen Babcock, and her brother, TJ Gumz. She was passionate about listening to music, being by the ocean, spending time with her family and traveling the world. Her outlook on life was very optimistic and she lived every day to the fullest. Her strength, tenacity, and love of life will be remembered by all who knew her and her spirit and smile will live on forever. The family encourages support to the lupus foundation and if you would like to further honor Michelle please dedicate a mass in her name at a Catholic church.

