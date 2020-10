Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Micki's life story with friends and family

Share Micki's life story with friends and family

BRILL, MICKI LEVIN Pass away after valiant fight against cancer .A strong bright creative spirit, loving wife of Edward devoted mother of Joey and Marty, adoring sister of Marc Levin and Sharon Asbel (Eliott) and special aunt to Marylyn Asbel. Her soul will shine forever among friends and family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store