Miguel Angel Núñez
November 5, 2020
Miami, Florida - Miguel Angel Núñez was called home to be with the lord this weekend. Although he passed at a young age he lived a full life, and will continue to teach us to see the bright side, smile big, love hard and laugh loud. His wife of 36 years Jeannette and his only daughter Bryanna will miss him dearly but ask that everyone love and honor his legacy with his level of care and selflessness every day. Please visit www.vanorsdel.com
for a full obituary and service details.