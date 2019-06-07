Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milagros Cerice. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CERICE, MILAGROS nee ENRIQUEZ, passed away on June 4. Milagros was born April 21, 1926, in San Jose de Los Ramos, Cuba. She was the youngest of 9 children. Milagros's father was 62 years old and her mother was 56, and they aptly named her "Milagros." She attended boarding school in Havana at Colegio de las Ursulinas and graduated in 1944. While at the Ursulinas, she established many close relationships with other students. Her closest friend was Chevita Gonzalez, and that relationship continued and advanced through the next generation. Milagros adopted the cardinal values of the school, "Cortesia, Lealtad y Valor," as core values for her entire family. One example of her valor and loyalty was when Cuban authorities detained her husband Oscar J. Enriquez during the Playa Giron invasion. After much confusion, she located Oscar at the Blanquita Theater. Milagros, seven months pregnant at the time, showed up at the Blanquita and demanded to see her imprisoned husband. The authorities refused. Somehow, she weaponized her condition and ventured into the theater, finding her husband and embracing him. Once she was assured that he was fine, she was escorted out while the rest of the prisoners yelled "Viva la mujer Cubana!" Milagros held strong opinions on issues and persons, but she seldom opined publicly. Her initial response to others was kind and almost timid. She always knew what she wanted and nearly always obtained it. She had a strong "charm offense and acerbic defense." For example, when a church official was rude to her, she walked away. When the offender asked where she was going, her response was "to pray for you". There were two passions that characterized her life: babies and flowers. She loved both and took excellent care of them. She had five children, twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Milagros was an avid a grower at her summer farm near Bauta and later she was also a proud member of the Milwaukie Garden Club in Oregon. Milagros was an active sports participant when younger and a member of Miramar Yacht Club. She came to the United States in 1961 and reunited in Miami with her sons, who had been early members of the Peter Pan project. With their close friends, the Carrion family and later with the Fernandez family, Milagros and her family emigrated to Portland, Oregon. After many trials and successes in Portland, her husband was relocated to Brazil as head of his company's Latin American division. They lived in Rio for two years before moving to Curitiba to build a new factory. Eventually, the family moved back to Miami where all her children are now located. We would like to express our thanks to the many friends and family who remember her in their prayers and support. We would also like to thank her caretakers, who were amazing. Mami, we thank you, we miss you and love you and will carry on for you and the family. Services will be held Friday, June 7th at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7220 SW 120th Street, Pinecrest, FL 33156 at 10:00 A.M.

