Ms. Mildred Elizabeth Marquis, a longtime resident of Miami Gardens, Florida, departed this life on March 28, 2019, in Montgomery Village, Maryland. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reverend James Henry Marquis, Sr., and Mrs. Mildred Brooks Marquis, and by her brother Dr. James Henry Marquis, Jr. Ms. Marquis was born in Hobson City, Alabama on August 3, 1924. She was raised in Florence, Alabama. Ms. Marquis was a graduate of Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) and was a life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority. Following her graduation from Hampton, Ms. Marquis moved to Savannah, Georgia, where she served as the Assistant Registrar at Savannah State College (now Savannah State University). While residing in Savannah, Ms. Marquis was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Ms. Marquis moved to Miami, Florida in the early 1960s to assume administrative positions at Florida Memorial University. After a few years at Florida Memorial, Ms. Marquis served as the librarian at Miami Edison Senior High School, until her retirement in 1990. Ms. Marquis was an active member of Holy Family Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens. She was also an active member of the Miami Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta. Ms. Marquis loved traveling, and often visited her brother, sister-in-law and nephews in Georgia. During these visits, she delighted in teasing her brother, often to the laughter of his wife and sons. Ms. Marquis traveled the world with her close friends. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Mrs. Anne M. Marquis; nephews Mr. Milton A. Marquis (Pamela Whittaker) of Potomac, Maryland; Mr. Curtis F. Marquis (Julie Brown) of Mountain View, California; and Mr. Harold G. Marquis (Tamica Liddell) of University Heights, Ohio; two grand-nieces Olivia Marquis and Elizabeth Marquis, and one grand-nephew James Marquis. She is also survived by scores of close friends throughout the country who she considered her extended family. The family and friends of Mildred Marquis will celebrate her life on April 27, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Holy Family Episcopal Church, 18501 NW 7TH Avenue, Miami Gardens, Florida.

