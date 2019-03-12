SABLOTSKY, MILDRED GURSKY 91, of Miami, formerly of Brooklyn, New York; passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of David for 47 years who pre-deceased her. Loving mother of Harold (Janet) Sablotsky, Sharon (Jonathan) Tannen, Steven (Valery) Sablotsky, & Linda (Marc) Kurtz, dear sister of Florence Yudenfriend and Roslyn Itzkowitz (deceased), cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Jaclyn, Erica, Joshua, Shane, Rachael, Chelsea, Caitlin, Logan, Danielle, and Desiree, and loving great grandmother of Reese, Landon, Ben, Jaron, Lyla, Samuel, Levi, David, Stella, Sonny, Selene, and baby Logan. She is also survived by many nieces, and nephews. You'll always be with us. We love you. Chapel Service will be held at 11:00 AM in Riverside Gordon at Mt. Nebo (Kendall), 5900 SW 77th Ave Miami, FL 33143 with interment to immediately follow. Arrangements by Riverside Gordon at Mt. Nebo (Kendall) 305-274-0641
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Gursky Sablotsky.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 12, 2019