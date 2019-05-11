STEINBERG, MILDRED, 97, of Tamarac, FL formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away May 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jules for 55 years; loving mother of Bruce (Laurie) Steinberg, Steven (Beth) Steinberg, and the late Charles Steinberg; cherished grandmother of Chad, Stacy, Carey, Samara and Shea; adored great-grandmother of Tristan, Gabriella and Riley. Graveside service 1 pm Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172. Arranged by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 11, 2019