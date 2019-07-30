LOURIE - Miles J., (1929 - 2019) Beloved husband of his wife, Lyn. Loving father of Ellen and Michael. Dear step-father of Carolyn Derrough. Grandfather of Miranda and Holly Shulman. Brother of Jordan. Graduate of Columbia College and Columbia Law School, Miles was a renowned entertainment business attorney, artist manager, and Emmy Award winning television producer. Known for his high ethical standards and professionalism, Miles' guidance and expertise was sought for many decades by both aspiring artists and those whose careers he helped guide to the pinnacle of popular entertainment. His interest in and study of the fine arts began in childhood and expanded to primitive art and Viennese furniture in adulthood; Miles was named one of the world's top 100 collectors by Art & Antiques Magazine. Widely respected professionally, dearly loved and cherished by his family and friends, Miles will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Miles' name to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.

