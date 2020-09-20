1/1
Miller Schornstein Dana
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Miller's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dana Miller Schornstein 1961-2020 After a heroic 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis, Dana died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on September 13, 2020. She was 59 years old. Her exceptional courage will forever inspire the loved ones she left behind. Dana grew up in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles. She graduated from the University of Denver with a Mass Communications degree. After a short stint living in Miami, FL and working in the advertising industry, she moved back to California and began a career in visual effects film production. She received screen credit on over a half dozen major movie releases including Poltergeist II: The Other Side, The Lost Boys, and The Abyss, which won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects in 1990. Dana's natural curiosity, positivity, and genuine interest in people left an appreciative smile on the face of everyone she encountered. Albert Camus captures Dana's egalitarian approach to life in her favorite college quote: "Don't walk behind me; I may not lead. Don't walk in front of me; I may not follow. Just walk beside me and be my friend." She was a loving spouse and a devoted mother. Dana is survived by her husband of 35 years, Hal Schornstein, her three adult children Brittany Schornstein, Lucas Schornstein, and Chace Schornstein, her father Dr. Irwin Miller (Helen) and her sisters Ellen Gleitman (Rick) and Julie Alpert (Derek). Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to your local chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Inquiries can be made to Windsor Healdsburg Mortuary at 707.838.6000 or by visiting www.whcmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved