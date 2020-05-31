PEDERSEN, Milre 4/21/30 5/27/2020 Milre was a long-time resident of Palmetto Bay. She was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa and graduated from Drake University before marrying her predeceased husband, USAF LTCOL Myron E. Pedersen, of 32 years. She retired as Accounts Receivable Supervisor at Burger King Corp. Milre was a member of Christ The King Lutheran Church for 53 years and a co-founder of the "Love In Action" ministry which helps foster and adopted children and their families. As a member of the church, Milre was continually active in almost every aspect of the church, from being on Council, Worship and Music Commission, Assisting Minister Coordinator, Bell Choir, and Knit Wits. She was very much loved by all her fellow parishioners, as well as everyone she encountered. She traveled the world with her husband and children before settling in Palmetto Bay. Milre is survived by her daughter Sharon (Corey Gold), sons Mike (Elsa), and Kevin (Michele), along with her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers and to honor her legacy, please consider a donation to "Love In Action" c/o Christ the King Lutheran Church (11295 SW 57 Ave., Pinecrest, FL 33156). A Celebration of Life will be held at Christ the King Lutheran Church at a later date.



