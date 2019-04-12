WEINKLE, MILTON L. (1924-2019) Passed away on March 27th. Son of Dr. Barney and Sarah Weinkle. He was the Mayor/ Commissioner of Hallandale Beach from 1972 to 1984, President of the Broward League of Cities and practiced dentistry in Miami Beach for over 50 years. He graduated from Miami Beach High and studied at Emory University where he was president of the Alpha Omega Dental Fraternity and received the Freshman athlete of the year award. He volunteered for the United States Navy during World War 2 and also served in the Korean Conflict. "Mickey" as he was affectionately known married his high school sweetheart, Miriam Shaff in 1946. Together they had a beautiful daughter Tracy, of blessed memory, 3 sons, Scott, Todd and Barney and a special bond with their daughter in law Ilene. He adored his grandchildren, Michael, Jennifer and Kenny, Jordan and Natalie, Taylor and Stephanie, Paige and his great grandson Peter. He defied typical political policies, taking his office door off the hinges to enforce his new Open Door Policy. He was a brilliant, kind, loving and honorable man He will be greatly missed and was loved by all. Private funeral services were held.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 12, 2019