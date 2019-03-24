Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Min-Mei Wu Chen. View Sign

CHEN, MIN-MEI WU, passed away on March 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida at the age of 76. The cause of death was cancer. She is survived by her husband, Chun-fan Chen, two daughters, Edith Chen and Emma Chen, a son-in-law, Gregory Miller, and three grandchildren, Kyle Chen, Kira Chen, and Jonah Chen. Min-mei was born in Shinkung, Taiwan, and attended Tong-hai University in Taiwan. She lived in Taiwan until the age of 25, when she received a scholarship to attend Spalding University in Kentucky. There she pursued a master's degree in library sciences, which she completed in April of 1969. During the time she was in graduate school in Kentucky, Min-mei was introduced by a mutual friend to Chun-fan. Chun-fan was studying for his PhD at the University of Michigan. They began a long-distance relationship, and were married in Michigan on June 30, 1969. Min-mei moved to Michigan, and while Chun-fan was completing his PhD, Min-mei worked at the library at Eastern Michigan University. In 1971, Chun-fan and Min-mei moved to Mainz, Germany for Chun-fan to be able to continue his research. Their daughter Edith was born while they were there. In 1973, the family moved to Miami, when Chun-fan began teaching at Florida International University in the Biology Department. Their daughter Emma was born shortly after that move. Min-mei continued her library career as Library Director of the International Fine Arts College in Miami for a number of years. She eventually quit this position to become the general manager of an Oriental Furniture company that she and her husband started together. She ran the company for many years until her cancer diagnosis. She became a grandmother in 2004, with the birth of her first grandson, Kyle. In 2005, her second grandson, Jonah was born, and in 2006, her granddaughter, Kira, was born. Her daughter Emma and her grandchildren Kyle and Kira have lived close by in Davie, Florida for several years. Min-mei was very proud to have supported and fostered three Outstanding Taiwanese Americans in her family:Chun-fan (awarded in 2018 by the History Center for Taiwanese Americans), and Edith and Emma (awarded in 2019). Four days after passing away, Min-mei was selected as an Outstanding Taiwanese American by the History Center for Taiwanese Americans. The viewing will be held on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 11:00-5:00, with the service beginning at 12:00,at Van Orsdel Funeral Chapel in Kendall, 11220 North Kendall Drive, Miami FL 33176. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made directly to Chun-fan Chen who will coordinate a contribution to the Formosan Association for Public Affairs.

11220 No. Kendall Drive

Miami , FL 33176

