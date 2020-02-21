Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Minna Theresa Bird. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Minna Theresa Bird Our dear loving mother, Minna Theresa Bird, passed away on Feb. 19th at the age of 91. She was born in Jamaica to parents who had immigrated from China. She met her husband of 45 years, Sidney, while working together at an insurance company. After moving to Miami, Minna had a career beginning as secretary at Stembler-Adams & Sweet Insurance Company and later retired as their V.P./Administrative Manager. She was a devoted Catholic and held the position of Secretary of the fundraising committee in the 1970's to establish St. Agatha Catholic Church. She loved cultivating tropical plants and had a wonderful orchid collection, she was also a huge Miami Heat fan. Minna is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney, and by her siblings Lenny, Iris, Vincent and Leon Chin Shue. She is survived by 3 children, Susan (John) Totte, David (Betty) Bird and Lesley (Thomas) Harrington, 7 grandchildren, Brian (Michelle) and Eric Totte, Jennifer and David Bird, Jr., Thomas Jr., Katy and Ryan Harrington, and a great grandchild, Eli Totte. A visitation will be held at Van Orsdel on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 10:00 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Agatha Catholic Church on Monday, February 24 2020 at 11:00 AM, interment at Our Lady of Mercy to immediately follow.

