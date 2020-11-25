1/
Miriam Columbro
1942 - 2020
Miriam Columbro
December 8, 1942 - November 23, 2020
Miami, Florida - She is survived by her children, Detective Dominick Columbro MDPD, retired, Cecelia Columbro and Ralph Columbro Jr.; grandchildren, John Witkowski, USMC, Justin Columbro, USMC, Noah Witkowski, Caroline Columbro, Patrick Witkowski, John Paul Columbro, Mary Grace Witkoswki, Anthony Witkowski and Gianna Columbro; and siblings, Margarita Fernandez and Alfonso Anaya. In 1999, Miriam formed the Vocation Chalice for the Roman Catholic Church which has become worldwide. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30PM on Wednesday, 11/25/2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120 Street. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Park South.



Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
St. Louis Catholic Church
November 24, 2020
