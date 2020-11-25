Miriam Columbro
December 8, 1942 - November 23, 2020
Miami, Florida - She is survived by her children, Detective Dominick Columbro MDPD, retired, Cecelia Columbro and Ralph Columbro Jr.; grandchildren, John Witkowski, USMC, Justin Columbro, USMC, Noah Witkowski, Caroline Columbro, Patrick Witkowski, John Paul Columbro, Mary Grace Witkoswki, Anthony Witkowski and Gianna Columbro; and siblings, Margarita Fernandez and Alfonso Anaya. In 1999, Miriam formed the Vocation Chalice for the Roman Catholic Church which has become worldwide. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30PM on Wednesday, 11/25/2020 at St. Louis Catholic Church, 7270 SW 120 Street. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Park South.