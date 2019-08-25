EIS, MIRIAM (Mickey), 83 of Miami, Florida passed away on August 19, 2019. Mickey was born in Hamburg, Germany September 2, 1935. Her family arrived in the United States on August 3, 1949. Mickey was married to Wolfie (deceased) for over 60 years. Mickey and Wolfie owned and operated The Velvet Touch in South Miami for over 30 years. Mickey was the loving mother of two daughters, Deborah Cherry (deceased) (Robert), and Michele Harris (Andrew), and a doting grandmother of her four grandchildren, Megan Mims (Chris), Kevin Hulse (Kat), Daniel Hulse (Olinda), and Douglas Hulse. Please consider making a donation to Paws4You.org. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 25, 2019