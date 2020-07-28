MIRIAM RODRIGUEZ

RODRIGUEZ, MIRIAM. Passed away on July 23, 2020 at 86 years old. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Everardo, her two sons and their wives Lorenzo (Libia) and Everardo (Amy); her grandchildren Caroline, Julian, Lauren, Jacob and Juan and by nieces and nephews in Cuba and in the U.S. She was predeceased by her parents, Lorenzo and Eloina, and by seven brothers and sisters. She was especially close with her oldest sister Francisca "Panchita" Castillo. Miriam moved to Miami from Cuba with her husband and two young sons in 1969 and built a life in the United States. In her early days in the US, she worked as a housekeeper in Miami Beach hotels where she met life-long friends. She enjoyed cooking and working around the house and relaxing on the back porch of her Little Havana home with her husband. Calling hours will be at Graceland Funeral home, 3434 West Flagler Street in Miami from 5:00 to 9:00 Tuesday July 28. There will be a graveside service for immediate family only on Wednesday, July 29, at Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami.



