1/1
MIRIAM RODRIGUEZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MIRIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RODRIGUEZ, MIRIAM. Passed away on July 23, 2020 at 86 years old. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Everardo, her two sons and their wives Lorenzo (Libia) and Everardo (Amy); her grandchildren Caroline, Julian, Lauren, Jacob and Juan and by nieces and nephews in Cuba and in the U.S. She was predeceased by her parents, Lorenzo and Eloina, and by seven brothers and sisters. She was especially close with her oldest sister Francisca "Panchita" Castillo. Miriam moved to Miami from Cuba with her husband and two young sons in 1969 and built a life in the United States. In her early days in the US, she worked as a housekeeper in Miami Beach hotels where she met life-long friends. She enjoyed cooking and working around the house and relaxing on the back porch of her Little Havana home with her husband. Calling hours will be at Graceland Funeral home, 3434 West Flagler Street in Miami from 5:00 to 9:00 Tuesday July 28. There will be a graveside service for immediate family only on Wednesday, July 29, at Woodlawn North Cemetery in Miami.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graceland Funeral Homes
3434 W. Flagler St.
Miami, FL 33135
305-649-2321
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Graceland Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved