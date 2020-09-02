Mirta Boyd

On August 27, 2020 heaven gained one of the best and strongest angels. Mirta, better known as "Ata", left this life from her home in southwest Miami-Dade County surrounded by her loving family. Mirta was born on July 20, 1934 in Baracoa, Cuba. After attending high school in Cuba, Mirta went to training school and learned to be a seamstress. In 1956 Mirta's father, Rafael Piedra, came to the United States legally and got a job as a finished carpenter in Miami, FL. It took Rafael 6 months of hard work to bring over his wife Abalina and daughter Mirta to Miami. At 22 years old Mirta immediately obtained a job as a seamstress in the Wynwood area. In 1961 Mirta met her husband of 58 years, a native Miami-an, James D Boyd. James had just served 4 years in the US Airforce. On September 15, 1962 Mirta and James got married at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Shortly after, Mirta and James moved into a home in the Miller Heights area in 1963. James worked as a police officer for Miami-Dade County for 35 years. Mirta continued her work as a seamstress until she had her first son Daniel L Boyd in 1972. She became the best mother, homemaker, and cook ever. In 1974 she had her second son William J Boyd and in 1976 she had her daughter, Mercedes T Boyd. Their 3 children attended St Brendan Elementary School where Mirta and James have been parishioners all their lives. In 1996 James retired from the police department and they welcomed their first grandchild, Abigail Otero, who is currently studying to be an attorney. During the next 17 years Mirta became "Ata", the grandmother of nine more grandchildren. They include: the first set of twins Danielle and Janelle, Anakin, Dylan, Hunter, Logan, Brooke and the second set of twins Braedon and Brett. Ata would light up every room she entered, and she always knew how to make someone laugh no matter what. She was always there for you and did everything she possibly could to help others before herself. Everyone who knew Ata, loved her. She always made you feel welcomed and like family even if you were not related by blood. Our family will forever cherish the memories shared together with her. A mass will be held in her honor Thursday at 10am at St Brendan Catholic Church. Burial to follow at Caballero Rivero Dade South. Rest in peace forever, you were the greatest mother and grandmother on earth and now the greatest angel in heaven.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store