MIZIE ROLLE HANNA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIZIE ROLLE HANNA.
Service Information
Range Funeral Home
5727 NW 17 Ave.
Miami, FL
33142
(305)-691-4343
Obituary
Send Flowers

HANNA, MIZIE ROLLE, 95, retired registered nurse for Christian Hospital died January 11. Survivors include her daughter, Florence Hanna Dukes; grand-daughter, Karlicia Dukes Gilbert (Martin), and Enica Dukes Russell (Jason); 3 great grandchildren; Madison Gilbert, Legan Russell and Emory Gilbert; and a host of other relatives and friends. In Lieu of flowers donations made to: Black Nurses Association Miami Chapter for Scholarship Fund for Mizie Rolle Hanna: 18520 N.W. 67th Avenue; Suite 122, Miami Gardens, Florida 33015: Attn: Patrice Tyson - President. Viewing 3-7pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Range Chapel. Service 11 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Services Entrusted to Range Funeral Home (305) 691-4343.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.