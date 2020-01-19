HANNA, MIZIE ROLLE, 95, retired registered nurse for Christian Hospital died January 11. Survivors include her daughter, Florence Hanna Dukes; grand-daughter, Karlicia Dukes Gilbert (Martin), and Enica Dukes Russell (Jason); 3 great grandchildren; Madison Gilbert, Legan Russell and Emory Gilbert; and a host of other relatives and friends. In Lieu of flowers donations made to: Black Nurses Association Miami Chapter for Scholarship Fund for Mizie Rolle Hanna: 18520 N.W. 67th Avenue; Suite 122, Miami Gardens, Florida 33015: Attn: Patrice Tyson - President. Viewing 3-7pm Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Range Chapel. Service 11 am Friday, January 24, 2020 at Temple Missionary Baptist Church. Services Entrusted to Range Funeral Home (305) 691-4343.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 19, 2020