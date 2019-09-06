It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our husband and father, Mohamad Nabih Jabado on August 31, 2019. Born in the city of Tripoli, Lebanon on March 23, 1944, he passed away in the city of Miami, Florida. His wife, Laura Jabado, son, Omar Jabado, and daughter, Salwa Jabado, together with in-laws, grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, mourn his departure and give thanks for your prayers for his soul. Visitors are welcomed at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn South Funeral Home, 11655 SW 117th Ave, Miami, FL 33186 on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm. A memorial service will commence at 2 pm followed by a graveside Islamic religious service at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the may be made in his memory.
Published in the Miami Herald on Sept. 6, 2019