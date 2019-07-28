GOLDSTEIN, MONA 90, passed away on July 23, 2019. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 67 years, Irvin Goldstein. Mona is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and three great granddaughters. Mona and Irvin were one of the founding families of Temple Beth Am. Her love of children led her to a career in elementary school, first as a teacher and later as a principal. She could make anything grow, especially her orchids. Mona became an author of several books and also took up painting later in life. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to cross her path. Funeral services will be held at Riverside Gordon Memorial Chapels at Mt. Nebo Kendall, 5900 SW 77th Ave on Tuesday, July 30th at 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s.
Published in the Miami Herald on July 28, 2019