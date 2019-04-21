YOUNG, MONICA Passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 16th 2019. She is survived by her husband Oswald, sons Robert and Ricky, grandchildren Dianne, Christopher, Michelle,Timothy, Nicholas and great grandchild Anya. Viewing to be held at Caballero Rivera Woodlawn South, Miami, on Wednesday April 24th 2019 from 8:45am till 9:30am, followed by services at St Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Kendall at 10:00am.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monica Young.
Published in the Miami Herald on Apr. 21, 2019