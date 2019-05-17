Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monroe Eugene Zalkin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ZALKIN, MONROE EUGENE (Hebrew name: Mordecai) was born August 6, 1941 in Liberty, New York. He grew up in a warm, loving family with his mother Tillie Seiden, his father Julius Zalkin, his brother Stephen Arnold Zalkin and sisters Greta Joy Zalkin and Gail Mona Zalkin. He leaves behind his wife Ana Victoria Godoy- Zalkin (Vickie) and daughters Morgan Hillary Zalkin, Chauncey Bishop Zalkin, Karlene Jill Zalkin, and pre-deceased daughter Geena Brill Zalkin, as well as grand-daughters 5-year-old twins Bay Elexine Zalkin-Crosby and Sky Laurel Zalkin-Crosby (daughters to Chauncey) and son-in-law Adam Skaggs (husband to Morgan), as well as step-daughter Brittany Martinez (daughter to Vickie) and her husband Leon Hirzel. In his youth, Monroe attended Liberty High School and Coral Gables High School. He was an Eagle Scout, Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist, member of the Varsity Debate Team and National Forensics League, and a Big Brother among other accomplishments. Always the maverick, he was awarded a full scholarship to Duke and chose Tulane for the eclectic New Orleans culture. He received his undergraduate degree from Tulane, a law degree from The University of Tulsa and aMaster of Law and Taxation from NYU also attending both The University of Miami here in Miami and The New School for Social Research (now New School University) in New York City. He was a lifelong entrepreneur and the consummate self-starter. He was the best father, son, and husband a person could ask for and a great friend, maintaining loyal longstanding friendships all his life with people who referred to him as a "true best friend", "a great mentor" and "the life of the party". He was truly beloved by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He is inimitable and will be forever missed. A memorial service will be held for him Sunday, May 19th 2019 in Key Biscayne, Florida and he will later be laid to rest at Ahavath Israel Cemetery, built by the hands of his grandfather, in his hometown of Liberty, New York.

