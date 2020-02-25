Monte Glicken It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Monte Glicken on February 20, 2020 after a long illness. Monte was born in Miami on February 8, 1970. He spent his very special life dedicated to doing things for others - encouraging, helping and supporting his many friends and family. He was a sweet and gentle soul who is now no longer suffering and resting in peace. He is survived by his parents Howard & Barbara Glicken, his brothers Jason (Ben & Andrew), Aaron , Stephen & Sarah (Thomas, Maisie ) and by his extensive and close family - Aunt Ellen& Uncle Mel Brazer, Aunt Sandy Bernhard, Uncle Rod Macpherson and his many first cousins , second cousins and third cousins. A memorial service will be held at Bet Shira Congregation, 7500 S.W. 120 St. Pinecrest on Sunday, March 1st at 11:00 am. Everyone is invited to shiva and refreshments following. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you make a donation to in honor of Monte: https://sfla.wish.org
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 25, 2020