HABIF, MORENO, 68, passed away suddenly in the early hours of Wednesday, March 13. In addition to a very successful real estate career, he was able to keep his true passion, music, at the forefront of his life. His band, The Challengers, a huge hit in the Puerto Rico folk-rock scene, was a great source of pride and joy. He is survived by son Maurice, daughter-in-law Ava, grandson Conrad, and countless others whom he considered his close family. There will be a Graveside Service in his honor this Friday, March 15, at 11 AM at Mount Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery, 1125 NW 137th St, Miami, FL 33168. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his name to American Children's Orchestras for Peace at https://www.americanchildrensorchestras.org/. Van Orsdel Family Funeral Chapels, 4600 SW 8th St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 (305) 446-4412
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 14, 2019