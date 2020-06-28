Morgan Ray
Morgan, Ray , a native Miamian, went to be with the Lord on June 7, 2020. Ray was the son of Charles and Corabel Morgan. He grew up in Miami Shores, graduated from Wheaton College. He then joined his father and grandmother Eunice in the family business, Morgan Music Company, selling Steinway and Yamaha pianos. He was beloved by his many friends throughout South Florida, especially those in the music industry, University of Miami, and LaGorce Country Club. Ray is survived by his wife, Mirta, his sons, Raymond and Mark, his brother, attorney Charlie, his nieces, Laura Horton and Michelle Knott, his grandchildren, Jordynn, Brandon, Bam, Matteo, and Bella, and his stepchildren, Giorgio and Monica. A funeral service was held on June 20, 2020. Ray was confident in the blessed Hope "absent from the body, present with the Lord." Memorial gifts may be made to New Hope Church, Palm City, Florida.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 28, 2020.
