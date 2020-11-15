1/1
Morris Beck
1927 - 2020
Morris Beck
October 12, 1927 - October 21, 2020
Westlake Village, California - Morris Beck, M.D. passed away Oct.21,2020, at age of 93. Survived by his beloved wife, Hollis; daughters Gayle Finan(Larry); Anne Lin(grandsons Ryan, Spencer and Zachary Lin); niece Diane Kramer(Michael; great great nieces Jessica and Nikky Kramer. Also, Mark Young M.D., whom Dr Beck considered family.
Morris Graduated from Swizerland University of Zurich/Medical, UCLA, interned at New York Jewish, resident at Jackson Memorial in Pediatrics. He studied constantly in order to have the latest knowledge in his fields. He served in the U.S.Army Medical Core.
A brilliant physician who cared about family, friends and patients, touching many lives over his 63 yrs practice! Had a warmth and demeanor that made you trust and love him. He enjoyed life to the fullest,shared his photography with everyone, winning many awards. His photos from his world travels were amazing.


Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
