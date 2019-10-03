Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Glickman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Morris "Moe" Glickman passed away peacefully on September 28 at the age of 99, just two days shy of his one hundredth birthday. He was born September 30, 1919 in Brooklyn and married the love of his life, Betty, in 1945. They were married for 71 years. Moe took over his father Paul's glass and mirror business in New York, and when the family moved to Miami, FL in 1957, he continued the business, eventually passing it on to his son Rick. Betty and Moe moved to Mystic Pointe in Aventura in 1991, where they were socially active with the couple's many friends. Moe was a member of the Mystic Pointe board for 28 years, and he served his community with integrity and dedication. Moe was a man of many facets: a talented craftsman who enjoyed working with his hands, he also never missed his morning crossword puzzle. He developed a passion for sailing, and he would take the family into Biscayne Bay on his perfectly ship-shape boat. He was also a charismatic man, full of deep humor. He loved to make people laugh and he loved a good joke. Everyone who met and knew him admired him for his kindness, generosity, and greatness of spirit. Most importantly, Moe was a patriarch of a large family who loved him dearly. Moe is survived by his three sons, Larry, Steve, and Rick, his daughter-in-law Kathleen, his four grandchildren, Chahine, Jacob, Rachel and Hunter, and his four great-grandchildren, Sierra, Reed, Cody, and Walker. Services will be held at noon at Mount Nebo/Kendall Memorial Gardens on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Moe Glickman was deeply loved and he will be deeply missed.

