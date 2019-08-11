Morris Spector

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Spector.
Service Information
Memorial service
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Temple Beth Or,
11715 SW 87th Ave
Miami, FL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SPECTOR, MORRIS, aged 81, lifelong Miami resident, passed away on 8-7-19 at home in the company of his loving family. Son of Sarah and Irving Spector; brother of Fran (Bill) Kahn and Jerry Spector; husband of loving wife Bette; father of Jerry (Karen), Rose, and Jonathan; grandfather of H. Zachary, Samuel, and Caleb. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Beth Or, 11715 SW 87th Ave, Miami, 33176, where a memorial service will be held Sunday (8/11) at 10:00 AM
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.