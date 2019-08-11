SPECTOR, MORRIS, aged 81, lifelong Miami resident, passed away on 8-7-19 at home in the company of his loving family. Son of Sarah and Irving Spector; brother of Fran (Bill) Kahn and Jerry Spector; husband of loving wife Bette; father of Jerry (Karen), Rose, and Jonathan; grandfather of H. Zachary, Samuel, and Caleb. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Temple Beth Or, 11715 SW 87th Ave, Miami, 33176, where a memorial service will be held Sunday (8/11) at 10:00 AM
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 11, 2019