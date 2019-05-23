Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morton J. Robinson M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBINSON, M.D., MORTON J. (June 6, 1932May 21, 2019) Dr. Morton J. Robinson, former Chairman and Director of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Mount Sinai Medical Center on Miami Beach, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Dr. Robinson joined Mount Sinai in June 1966 and retired nearly fifty years later. Dr. Robinson was born in Philadelphia on June 6, 1932, to Robert and Reba Robinson. He took an AB degree from the University of Pennsylvania (1950), his M.D. degree from Jefferson Medical College (1957) and a Certificate of Pathology from the Graduate School of Medicine of the University of Pennsylvania (1959). He was a member of the College of American Pathology, the American Medical Association, the New York Academy of Science, and a member of Alpha Omega Alpha. He was the author of numerous medical articles and treatises on anatomical pathology and laboratory medicine. Dr. Robinson served as a Captain in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1963 as the Chief of Laboratory Medicine at the USAF Hospital at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. After his service in the Air Force, he was the Director of Pathology at Morrisania City Hospital, Bronx, NY before joining Mount Sinai Medical Center on Miami Beach. Dr. Robinson is survived by his wife, Jane Alexander of New York City, whom he married on December 6, 1964. He is also survived by his son, Jay Robinson (Karyn), daughter, Jenna Robinson, and grandchildren Danica and Benjamin Robinson all of Miami Beach. As its Chairman and Director, the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Mount Sinai accumulated numerous awards and accreditations for Anatomic Pathology, Laboratory and Blood Banking Services over the last four decades. More than 100 Pathology Residents and Fellows are now practicing in the State of Florida, nationally and internationally, all having studied under the Pathology Training Programs at MSMC. In addition, Dr. Robinson is credited with the success of pathologists teaching at the University of Miami School of Medicine and the medical programs at Barry University and Florida International University. Known among his friends as "Sporty," he always said that he was actually known in Miami and in New York as the husband of Jane Robinson, who was the Chairman and President of the Florida Grand Opera and on the board of Overseers of Opera America's National Opera Center in New York City. Together, Mort and Jane are known for their patronage of numerous cultural organizations in Miami and in New York, where they also have a residence. Sporty will be remembered for his generous soul, his inquiring mind, and his insightful wisdom. He was far more interested in others than in himself. He was always interested in what you were doing: what new books you had read; plays you had seen; concerts you had attended; trips you had taken, and restaurants you had found. Mort was a gentleman for all occasions. He demanded excellence from himself, his associates, his students, his friends, and his family. They all respected and admired him for that. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140 with interment afterward at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th St., Miami, FL 33172.

