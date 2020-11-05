Morton Kalin
August 8, 1921 - October 31, 2020
Aventura, Florida - Morton Kalin passed away peacefully in Aventura on October 31, 2020 at the age of 99. He was born in Springfield, MA, the third of four children to Mary and Samuel Kalin. He served in the Pacific during World War II with the 112th Cavalry Regiment, which was the last mounted unit of the United States Army. He received the Bronze Star.
He married Sylvia Berger in 1948 and had two children.
He was a land/golf course developer and builder in Towanda, PA, Manotick Ontario and Pembroke Pines. He was a principal in the development of the Pembroke Lakes community.
He was a life-long horseman, starting with his father's business trading horses and performing in rodeos. He continued to ride well into his 90s.
He was a life-long avid golfer. He was a member of and long-time advisor to the South Florida PGA. He designed his first course partly by driving a ball into the woods and following the path for the fairway to be.
He and Sylvia were 49-year supporters of Hollywood Memorial Hospital, the Jewish Federation of South Broward County and the Posnack JCC in Davie.
He was a long-time member of Temple Beth El in Hollywood.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his three siblings, his wife Sylvia and his daughter Susan Kalin. He is survived by his son Dr. Jack Kalin (Olivia) of Wilsonville AL, grandchildren Joseph Kalin (Mary Hope) of Birmingham AL and Sarah Kalin-Cruz (Sergio) of Denver, CO and great grandson Kaeden Cruz of Denver, CO.
A crypt-side service will be held at Beth El Memorial Gardens in Davie on November 05, 2020 11:00 AM with entombment to follow.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Jewish Federation of Broward County, Memorial Hospital Foundation of Hollywood, Jewish Children's' Regional Service of New Orleans LA or a charity of your choice
.