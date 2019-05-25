Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morton Robinson M.D.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ROBINSON, MD, MORTON. Mount Sinai Medical Center pays tribute to Dr. Morton"Mort" Robinson, a dedicated pathologist and long-time supporter of our hospital. Philadelphia-born and educated, Dr. Robinson was a graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and Jefferson Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University. Dr. Robinson joined Mount Sinai in 1967 and along with Dr. Arkadi M. Rywlin, helped form the nucleus of the pathology department that exists today. He served as the Pathology Residency Program Director and then as Chairman of the department from 1987 until 2004. From 2004 until his retirement in 2013, Dr. Robinson was an active attending pathologist and served as Chairman Emeritus of the department. Throughout his extensive career at Mount Sinai, Dr. Robinson also served on the medical center's Advisory Board of Trustees. In addition, Dr. Robinson and his wife Jane are Fellows in the Society of Mount Sinai and members of the Founders of Mount Sinai, the Foundation's most time-honored fundraising organizations. "Dr. Robinson was a mentor and teacher to over 100 resident graduates and pathologists. He was extremely dedicated, engaged and loyal to Mount Sinai, the department and its members. His influence on all of us will not be forgotten," said Steven D. Sonenreich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Sinai. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Robinson's family and his friends. He leaves a legacy of helping others through his kindness and generosity, and he will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close