Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Moshe Mangad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DR. MOSHE MANGAD Dr. Moshe Mangad, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, on April 15, 2019, at the age of 84. Grandpa Moe lived a full life and touched his family and friends with wisdom, wit, humor and a mischievous streak. Born in El Salvador in 1935, young Moshe came of age in Israel following its independence. After supporting himself through school, Moe served as an infantry officer in the Israeli Army during the Suez War of 1956. In 1957, Moe wed the love of his life, Elayne Nord, in Haifa, Israel, before moving to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There he earned a BS in Mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh followed by a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University. Moe worked for NASA during the historic Apollo program. Meanwhile, Moe became a proud father of four children, Harvey, Robert, Linda and Tammy, who were raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. During his 20 years of retirement in Sunny Isles, Grandpa Moe doted on his six grandchildren, who miss him dearly. Grandpa Moe is survived by his wife of 62 years, and his children and grandchildren. A celebration of Moe's life has been held.

DR. MOSHE MANGAD Dr. Moshe Mangad, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away peacefully at home in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, on April 15, 2019, at the age of 84. Grandpa Moe lived a full life and touched his family and friends with wisdom, wit, humor and a mischievous streak. Born in El Salvador in 1935, young Moshe came of age in Israel following its independence. After supporting himself through school, Moe served as an infantry officer in the Israeli Army during the Suez War of 1956. In 1957, Moe wed the love of his life, Elayne Nord, in Haifa, Israel, before moving to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. There he earned a BS in Mathematics at the University of Pittsburgh followed by a Ph.D. from Carnegie Mellon University. Moe worked for NASA during the historic Apollo program. Meanwhile, Moe became a proud father of four children, Harvey, Robert, Linda and Tammy, who were raised in Silver Spring, Maryland. During his 20 years of retirement in Sunny Isles, Grandpa Moe doted on his six grandchildren, who miss him dearly. Grandpa Moe is survived by his wife of 62 years, and his children and grandchildren. A celebration of Moe's life has been held. Published in the Miami Herald on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close