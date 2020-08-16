Cohen, Muriel Stein passed away at the age of 100 on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at the Miami Jewish Health System. Muriel was born on September 13, 1919 to Samuel and Bella (Horowitz) Stein in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She graduated Poughkeepsie High school and attended Teachers College in New York City. Muriel also lived in Great Neck, N.Y and eventually settled in Miami Beach where she raised her family. She met Max Cohen the love of her life in 1939. They were married for 70 wonderful years and had three children, Carol, Suzanne (Sandy) and Peter. Together, Max and Muriel created the international fashion brand "Mr. Dino" which was immensely popular in the 1960's and 1970's. Muriel was Max's muse behind the designs, and inspired him with her stunning beauty, warmth, humor and charm. Muriel and Max loved to travel the world and kept us all entertained with their stories detailing their international adventures. Muriel devoted time to her family and relished creating memories in her homes in Miami Beach, FL, Lake Placid, N.Y. Breckenridge, CO and at the Ocean Reef Club in Key Largo, FL. which were always overflowing with children and grandchildren. She was a generous benefactor in her community, a loyal and devoted friend to many, an avid golfer and tennis player. Later in life, Muriel spent time leading committees, volunteering to run group activities, and keeping up with her extended family on social media. She especially looked forward to the regular weekend visits from her loving family, and "Boka" had a gift of making each of her grandchildren feel uniquely important and special. Muriel was predeceased by her husband Max, her brothers Jacob and Frederick Stein and her son Peter who passed away as a young child. Muriel is survived by her loving daughters Sandy (Bruce) Cohen and Carol (Dick) Sheinberg, grandchildren Debbie(Mitch) Eichner, Roni (Bill)Parker, Peter (Jodi) Sheinberg, Peter (Wendy) Salomon, Evan Salomon, Holly (Tim) Benter and Paul (Rosie) Sheinberg; and great-grandchildren, Bryan, Brooke,Daniel (Stephanie), Joshua, Michael (Claire), David (Brittany), Jacob, Noah, Matthew, Bella, Max and Lainey and one great-great grandchild, Macie. We would like to thank Cecelia and Antoinette who gave her exemplary care as well as all of her caregivers. Private services were held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Miami Jewish Health System at miamijewishhealth.org