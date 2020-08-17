1/1
Murray Cherin
CHERIN, MURRAY Passed away at home on July 28, from the COVID-19 virus. Murray was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts and moved to Miami Beach at the age of 3. He spent the remainder of his life in South Fla. Murray's career focused on Motorized Window Coverings. he was very active in the temple In Pembroke Pines where he and his wife Andrea lived. Murray is survived by his wife Andrea, his sister Rita Fishman and his nieces, Iris and Heidi. He was predeceased by his parents Jack and Fannie Cherin and his brother Barry. 1943 -2020

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 17, 2020.
