Dr. Mantell, Murray I. of Miami, FL passed away peacefully at home February 9, 2020 at 102 years. He was born in NYC on September 6, 1917 and married to his beloved wife, Rose T. Mantell for 67 years. Mantell is survived by his children, Melodie Berdoll, Andrea M. Seidel, Tobi Mansfield, John Mantell; grandchildren Mia Lamm, Brett Berdoll, Nicole Moody, David Seidel, Merina Seidel; great grandchildren, Mariah Lamm, Jordana Lamm, Dalton Moody, Dakota Moody; sisters Gloria Mantell Pallot, Sally Raylesberg. Dr. Mantell was a beloved Professor Emeritus/founding chair of Univ. of Miami Dept of Civil Engineering, renowned community activist, environmentalist, visionary, civic leader, and Miami Beach pioneer. "Celebration of Life" will be held at UM Hillel House, 1100 Stanford Drive, Coral Gables, FL, March 14, 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Murray I. Mantell UM School of Engineering Scholarship. Online: Miami.edu/murray-mantell.
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2020