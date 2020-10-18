1/
Myra Wexler
WEXLER, MYRA Proudly known as the "Queen of Wynwood" passed away on October 15, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Irving and Reva Wexler and her brothers Jerry and Sammy Wexler. She is survived by her niece Afton McConaughy-Wexler. Myra was larger than life and the embodiment of all things Wynwood and the Arts. She owned Red Road Kids Club in South Miami for years dressing hundreds of children in an exemplary fashion. Myra had many friends and admirers in the art world and elsewhere and could always be found at an art event in Miami. Her burial will take place at Mt. Nebo Miami located at 5505 NW 3rd Street Miami on Monday October 19, 2020 at 2:00 and via Zoom.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 18, 2020.
