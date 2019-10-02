Myriam "Connie" Withers

Obituary
WITHERS, MYRIAM "Connie", 60, of Davie, passed away September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Randal Withers and loving mother of Randal "Randy" Withers Jr. Jessica Nicole Withers. Connie was a beautiful light for all. Loving Wife and mother. A graceful lady that valued family and friendship above all else. We will all miss her and her beautiful light. Visitation 6:30 pm-8:30 pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Chapel 18840 W Dixie Highway No. Miami Beach. Funeral Mass at St. David Catholic Church 3900 S University Drive Davie FL 33328 on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 am.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
