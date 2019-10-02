WITHERS, MYRIAM "Connie", 60, of Davie, passed away September 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Randal Withers and loving mother of Randal "Randy" Withers Jr. Jessica Nicole Withers. Connie was a beautiful light for all. Loving Wife and mother. A graceful lady that valued family and friendship above all else. We will all miss her and her beautiful light. Visitation 6:30 pm-8:30 pm Friday, October 4, 2019, at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Chapel 18840 W Dixie Highway No. Miami Beach. Funeral Mass at St. David Catholic Church 3900 S University Drive Davie FL 33328 on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 10 am.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 2, 2019