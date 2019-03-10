Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myron "Mike" Gold. View Sign

GOLD, MYRON "MIKE" 88, of Miami passed away on Thursday March 7th. Mike was originally from New York City, and moved to Miami with his parents as a teenager. Mike was a dedicated University of Miami Hurricane alumnus both as an undergraduate and Law School graduate. He served his country during the Korean War after graduating from law school. After his military service, he worked for the Miami Dade County Prosecutor's office for over ten years, and then started his own private law firm. Mike supported many democratic causes especially women issues that were championed by his late wife State Representative Roberta Fox. He was a dedicated Democrat using his home for phone banks in support of President Obama and the Hillary Clinton campaign. Mike dreamed of a democratic society where people of all faiths, genders, races, ethnicities and politics were treated equally. He loved to read historical and political novels. Mike worked out regularly and diligently at the UM gym keeping his diet and body fit. He loved movies and Frank Sinatra music. He is survived by his daughter Shari Rosenblatt and two grandchildren. There will be a private Memorial Service for Mike on March 17th. For so many people, Mike was an incredible friend. William Butler Yeats got it right about Mike Gold: "Think where man's glory most begins and ends. And say my glory was I had such friends". Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 10, 2019

